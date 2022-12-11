Today's Wordle Answer #540 - December 11, 2022 Solution And Hints

We had better luck with today's Wordle puzzle than yesterday's, solving it in only three tries. To help you land the same feat, or even better, here are some hints to nudge you toward the answer. If you'd rather not do the brain-racking, you can skip to the second section where we reveal the answer word in full.

The word you're looking for is an adjective with three vowels — A, I, and E — as its second, third, and fifth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with Tel Aviv. It means to be painfully innocent, simple, or unsophisticated, and it is sometimes used as a sweet, positive description but it mostly has a negative connotation. If you replaced the first letter of the word with W, you'd have a verb that means to forgo or forfeit the exercise of a right. Got it? If you're still unsure and don't mind the spoiler, check out the full answer below.