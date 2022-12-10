Today's Wordle Answer #539 - December 10, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a tricky one — it's a common word, but it contains a repeated letter, and said letter isn't one you might easily guess. We didn't solve the puzzle until the sixth and last try (phew) so here are some hints to help you unravel the answer faster. If you don't mind the spoiler, you can skip to the second section where we reveal the answer in full.

If you say the word of the day twice, you're either arriving at someone's place or setting up a joke. The word has one vowel, O, as its third letter, and it rhymes with doc. It means to strike someone or something swiftly and noisily or to make a critical or disparaging comment about a person or a thing. You can also [solution word] a particular age, and that would be an informal way to say you're approaching said age. Got it?