How To Watch The 2022 Game Awards

The Game Awards 2022 go live worldwide on December 8, 2022. The vital number is 12:30 a.m. GMT, which is 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time for our American readers. As always, the show will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, founder of the Awards and noted multimedia maven of all things gaming. Keighley is likely best known to American audiences for his work on the sadly defunct TV gaming channel G4. Aside from his G4 days, Keighley has also worked with Entertainment Weekly, Spike TV, and creators on YouTube.

As for the actual awards, the jury includes over 100 of the best and brightest changemakers in modern gaming media, from Ars Technica and Eurogamer to VICE, The Guardian, and The Los Angeles Times. Of course, even the biggest event means nothing if there's no one there to see it. Here's how to watch The Game Awards 2022 on your streaming platform of choice.