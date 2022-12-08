How To Watch The 2022 Game Awards
The Game Awards 2022 go live worldwide on December 8, 2022. The vital number is 12:30 a.m. GMT, which is 7:30 p.m. Eastern Time and 4:30 p.m. Pacific Time for our American readers. As always, the show will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, founder of the Awards and noted multimedia maven of all things gaming. Keighley is likely best known to American audiences for his work on the sadly defunct TV gaming channel G4. Aside from his G4 days, Keighley has also worked with Entertainment Weekly, Spike TV, and creators on YouTube.
As for the actual awards, the jury includes over 100 of the best and brightest changemakers in modern gaming media, from Ars Technica and Eurogamer to VICE, The Guardian, and The Los Angeles Times. Of course, even the biggest event means nothing if there's no one there to see it. Here's how to watch The Game Awards 2022 on your streaming platform of choice.
The Game Awards worldwide
The Game Awards isn't short of outlets inclined to carry its content. The stream will be available on all the usual suspects and gamers will be spoiled for choice. The relevant list can be found on The Game Awards website; it includes a variety of destinations, including Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram Live, Twitter, GameSpot, IGN, Steam, and TikTok Live, which are all full distribution partners with the Game Awards.
Every platform listed will be streaming the full event. Likewise, Oculus Venues will host an immersive version of the event slightly later; it's currently scheduled for December 10. International gamers also have a wide variety of choices. The Game Awards has partnered with streaming services in China, Germany, India, Japan, South Korea, and countries in Southeast Asia with access to either Bigo Live or Likee. It appears this year's Game Awards will be a truly worldwide event. The fun starts tomorrow for all our fellow nerds looking for a survey of the gaming industry's best work this year.