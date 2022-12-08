Today's Wordle Answer #537 - December 8, 2022 Solution And Hints
We're a week into December and there's still no sign of festive-themed Wordle answers. Today's word is something that's true to the game itself, though —- it's a verb that means to arrive at a conclusion from reasoning or deduction. If you're having difficulty doing that with today's puzzle, here's some help: we'll supply hints to nudge you towards the answer without spoiling too much, but if you'd rather skip the brain-teasing, you can check the second section for the full reveal of the solution.
Today's Wordle answer has two vowels, I and E, as its first and fourth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word almost rhymes with recur. You could also say something is [past tense of solution word] if it is suggested. If you removed the word's last letter and replaced it with the letters CT, you'd have a new verb that means to contaminate or affect a system with a disease-causing organism.
The answer is a hint
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#537 – December 8, 2022) is infer. It's from Middle French "inferer," itself from Latin inferre, which literally means "to carry or bring into" (via Merriam-Webster).
Like yesterday, we were lucky enough to solve the puzzle in only three tries today. Our opening guess, banjo, beat down the number of possible answers from the standard 2,315 to 174. The next guess, inked, further shrunk the pool to just six possible answers, and after that, we made a lucky third guess.
WordleBot solved the puzzle in just as many tries, although its approach was slightly different: as usual, its first guess was the recommended starting word, slate. It followed that with the word diner, and then it hit the home run on the third try. We hope you have even better luck, but if you don't find this article early enough to solve the puzzle on time, here are other games like Wordle to try.