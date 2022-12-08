Today's Wordle Answer #537 - December 8, 2022 Solution And Hints

We're a week into December and there's still no sign of festive-themed Wordle answers. Today's word is something that's true to the game itself, though —- it's a verb that means to arrive at a conclusion from reasoning or deduction. If you're having difficulty doing that with today's puzzle, here's some help: we'll supply hints to nudge you towards the answer without spoiling too much, but if you'd rather skip the brain-teasing, you can check the second section for the full reveal of the solution.

Today's Wordle answer has two vowels, I and E, as its first and fourth letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word almost rhymes with recur. You could also say something is [past tense of solution word] if it is suggested. If you removed the word's last letter and replaced it with the letters CT, you'd have a new verb that means to contaminate or affect a system with a disease-causing organism.