Today's Wordle Answer #536 - December 7, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a struggle, literally. If you're finding it difficult to figure it out, we're here to help. We'll supply hints that'll hopefully nudge you toward the answer on time, but if you don't mind the spoiler, you can skip to the second section for the full reveal of the answer.

The word you're looking for isn't a very common one, and the letter combination isn't very straightforward either. It has two vowels, O and U, as its second and third letters, respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word rhymes with doused. It's the name of a sport played on horseback between two knights with lances, but you can use it to describe any tussle or combat. There's a letter S in the word somewhere, but we won't specify its position so we don't give too much away. But, per Wordle's new rules, you can be sure it's not the last letter of the word.