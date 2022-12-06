Google Chrome Adds New Desktop Tool For Searching Tabs And Bookmarks

Mobile devices have transformed the way people communicate and casually browse content, but desktops and laptops are still king when it comes to being productive and getting work done. In light of that, it's not surprising the latest Chrome feature is designed specifically for the desktop version of the browser, as it makes it easier to quickly find the information you're looking for directly within the address bar. The key benefit is that a single symbol can trigger a direct search through bookmarks and other items related to Chrome like history.

The feature will only work well for users who have Chrome set to store browsing history and who regularly make use of the bookmarks feature, however. If you typically fire up an Incognito tab and use that to surf the web, then close the tab when you're finished, this feature will be of limited usefulness. As well, and as explained by Google in its announcement blog post, this feature won't work on mobile devices — though that shouldn't matter much, as it would be far less useful on a smartphone.