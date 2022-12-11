Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Notification Settings That Can Improve Your Experience

Interacting with the 7.6-inch display of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is quite an experience. Although the smartphone has a regular screen on the exterior, the internal foldable display has many advantages, with more space for notifications being one of them. When you take the Fold 4 in hand, unfold it, and swipe down from the top, you'll realize that Android's notification shade doesn't feel the same anymore.

Standard phones like the iPhone 14 and the Galaxy S22 are 2.81 inches and 2.78 inches wide from left to right respectively. However, the Fold 4 display measures around 5.1 inches in width, nearly double the size. Hence, when you swipe down from the top of the display to view your notifications, you get bigger app tiles with clearer text. It's not just that the notifications look better — you have more space to react to them, too.

There are also specific Galaxy Z Fold 4 notification settings that can improve your notifications even more. How about making the notifications light up the corner of the display, or making certain words appear in a different color than the rest? If you're heading to a meeting or a casual gathering where you don't want any disturbances, you can turn off notifications entirely. By tweaking specific notification settings, you can unlock the best of your Galaxy Z Fold 4.