Disney Is Changing Actors' Ages - Here's How

Whether it's face or body filters in social media apps, deep fakes, or visual effects in TV and movies, chances are you've come across a video or two depicting someone with a digitally-altered face. Not unlike what we saw in "Rogue One" with Grand Moff Tarkin, or the final episode of the second season in "The Mandalorian," special effects are used to adjust the appearance of an actor's age rather than make them look like someone else entirely — with mixed results.

De-aging, and by extension aging-up, are becoming an increasingly common alternative to practical makeup effects. However, digital face alteration (particularly in moving video) can be a very time-consuming process, as it often requires artists to alter faces one frame at a time. What Disney is doing is developing tools to both reduce the workload and expedite the process, while theoretically making it look less "Uncanny Valley" at the same time.