FTX's New CEO John J. Ray III Is No Stranger To Corporate Bankruptcy

John J. Ray III, the new CEO of crypto exchange FTX, has not minced words about his new responsibilities with the bankrupt company. As we've quoted before, in his first analysis Ray said he had "never seen such a failure of corporate control."

That's no small statement coming from Ray. A specialist in bankruptcy and corporate restructuring, John J. Ray has been a major player in the investigation and asset redistribution of, among others, Fruit of the Loom and the scandal-shattered Enron (via Forbes). At Enron and elsewhere, Ray has also dealt with issues of fraud, which may also be relevant to piecing together the story of the bankrupt former crypto giant.

In short, when incompetence is certain and malfeasance likely, Ray seems like the person you call. Forbes beat us to the phrase, but it seems only apt — it appears Ray will be FTX's adult in the room, cleaning up Sam Bankman-Fried's financial mess.