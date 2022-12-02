Latest Discord Update Rolls Out Paid Server Subscriptions To Everyone

Per a press release on December 1, Discord has officially launched their Server Subscription service, a paid service through which server owners can offer paid premium subscriptions to members. The goal is a simple, clearly marked pipeline allowing creators to get paid for Discord-specific content and services.

The availability of paid services on social media has been a vital component of several platforms' business models. To date, Discord has been an exception. Small by social media standards, Discord as a business began as a solution to VoIP problems in online gaming. The service developed into a peer-to-peer communications platform allowing users to create and run servers for invited communities. Server members can exchange images and videos and run voice, video, and text chat. As of 2021, Discord is available in 30 languages and boasts 150 million active users monthly (via Statista).

The missing piece of Discord's jump into the big leagues of online communications platform has always been a system for paid subscriptions. Now that a payment system for creators is live, Discord will likely become more interesting to businesses and content creators.