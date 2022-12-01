LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Is Heading To Xbox Game Pass

With a new month comes a new slate of games being added to the hugely successful Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and we now have the full rundown on the latest additions from Microsoft. Highlighting December's class is "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," a nine-part LEGO-ified recreation of George Lucas' genre-defining cinematic universe. Game Pass subscribers will be able to download this title at no extra cost starting December 6. This one isn't guaranteed to stay on Game Pass forever, so you might consider owning it permanently if you end up falling in love — you'll get a small discount if you decide to buy it. It normally costs $59.99.

The game is playable with a friend via local co-op, and you'll have access to over 300 unlockable characters and more than 100 vehicles of the land and air variety. Of course, lightsabers, blasters, and the power of the force are in your hands to help fight off baddies. The action sprawls across 23 different planets, each with multiple locales in their own right. This collection comprises all three Skywalker trilogies, so there's a lot to dig into here.