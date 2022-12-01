LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Is Heading To Xbox Game Pass
With a new month comes a new slate of games being added to the hugely successful Xbox Game Pass subscription service, and we now have the full rundown on the latest additions from Microsoft. Highlighting December's class is "LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga," a nine-part LEGO-ified recreation of George Lucas' genre-defining cinematic universe. Game Pass subscribers will be able to download this title at no extra cost starting December 6. This one isn't guaranteed to stay on Game Pass forever, so you might consider owning it permanently if you end up falling in love — you'll get a small discount if you decide to buy it. It normally costs $59.99.
The game is playable with a friend via local co-op, and you'll have access to over 300 unlockable characters and more than 100 vehicles of the land and air variety. Of course, lightsabers, blasters, and the power of the force are in your hands to help fight off baddies. The action sprawls across 23 different planets, each with multiple locales in their own right. This collection comprises all three Skywalker trilogies, so there's a lot to dig into here.
What else is coming (and sadly going)
Beyond "Star Wars," starting today, you'll be able to explore a world on the brink of post-apocalyptic ruin known as "Eastward," or find out how Clementine gets along in the final season of Telltale's "The Walking Dead." Later in the month, uncover the creepy musings of your next door neighbor in "Hello Neighbor 2" (December 6), and fight for peace in the fantasy world of Valandis in "Chained Echoes" (December 8) — both of which are launching as brand new Day-One titles on Game Pass.
Other highlights include "Hot Wheels Unleashed" (December 15) and "Metal: Hellsinger" (December 8). For December's Game Pass perks, Microsoft is giving up three months of Apple TV+ and Apple Music — nothing game-related, sadly, but at least you'll have plenty of other ways to stay entertained through the holidays.
As usual, with a new wave of games comes the saddening departure for a handful of others. Say goodbye to fan favorites like "Aliens: Fireteam Elite," "Dragon Quest XI," "One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4," and "Rory Mcllroy PGA Tour," among a slew of other niche titles. You'll have until December 15 to enjoy these, but you can purchase them for up to 20% off as part of your membership.