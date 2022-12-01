Google Doodle Honoring Gaming Legend Jerry Lawson Lets You Make Your Own Games

Today's Google home page doodle nods to a legend that every avid gamer owes thanks to. Gerald "Jerry" Lawson, who would be celebrating his 82nd birthday today, led the team of engineers and developers responsible for creating the first video game console that uses changeable game cartridges in the 1970s (via NPR). Lawson's console was called Channel F (the F standing for Fun), and it's referred to by NPR as the "precursor" to modern-day household consoles like Xbox and PlayStation.

Google's doodle celebrates Lawson's legacy by giving users a brief history of Lawson's accomplishments, then offering several Mario- and Pong-reminiscent minigames. After finishing the games, users can edit them, laying their paths and obstacles to create a game all their own. You can even start with a completely blank game slate, weaving enemies, goal flags, and keys through your own network of paths and trick blocks. Even better, the doodle is set to a lively score of the nostalgic, synthy, upbeat music one can only associate with quarter arcades and Ataris. Be sure to share your Google doodle game on social media so everyone can have a try at your creation!