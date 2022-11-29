PlayStation Tournaments Finally Launches For PS5

A long-awaited feature is finally coming to PlayStation 5. On Nov. 29, Sony announced the official release of PlayStation Tournaments, the latest on-console competitive gaming tournaments available on the system.

As Sony notes in its press release, it has been invested in e-sports and competitive gaming since 2016, when the company hosted its first tournament on PS4. At the same time, Sony's ongoing supply chain problems have complicated its position among serious esports investors (via Global-Esports). Some major e-sports titles like "League of Legends" and "Smash Bros" are system-exclusive (PC/Mac and Nintendo Switch respectively), locking Sony out entirely. Even in the case of major cross-platform projects like Overwatch and Fortnite, competitive players tend to favor PCs (via Business Insider).

Playstation Tournaments intends to tackle that problem head-on. Sony has chosen a slate of titles for its first tournament that illustrate PlayStation's strengths and have the potential to build a long term fanbase of competitive gamers dedicated to the platform.