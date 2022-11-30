Alzheimer's Drug Lecanemab Shows Promising Results In Slowing Disease

New research published yesterday in The New England Journal of Medicine suggests that lecanemab, an antibody to the substance that accumulates in the brain leading to Alzheimer's Disease, may have success in treating — or at least slowing — the ruthless disease's progression. The study examined a group of early-stage Alzheimer's patients ranging from 50 to 90 years old: half received lecanemab, and half received a placebo. After 18 months of taking the drug, the variable group showed "moderately less decline on measures of cognition and function," even with the presence of comorbidities such as diabetes, kidney or heart disease, the use of blood thinners, or diabetes and obesity.

The results indicate that an Alzheimer's patient's risk of progressing to the disease's next stage lowers by 31% (via Biogen, an investor in the pharmaceutical's development), and that even breakthrough progression is significantly slowed: A patient taking lecanemab took just over two years to reach the same level of progression as one not taking lecanemab (meaning no treatment at all). Wide-spread application of the drug could mean less strain on caregivers, a prolonged early-disease stage where memory and cognitive impact is lesser, and an overall improved quality and duration of life.