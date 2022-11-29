OnePlus Nord CE 3 Shows Off In New Leaked Renders

OnePlus is gearing up to release another mid-ranger as the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G released earlier this year, called OnePlus Nord CE 3. For the last couple of weeks, information about the smartphone has been doing rounds on the internet. First, Gadgetgang revealed the complete specifications, claiming that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will come with a 6.7-inch LCD and run on a Snapdragon chipset. Now, 91mobiles has published high-definition renders of the Nord CE 3.

As seen in the renders, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will get a design overhaul. Unlike its predecessor, the smartphone will come with flat edges, something we've seen on the Nothing Phone (1) and the latest iPhones. Further, instead of having a rectangular camera island, the Nord CE 3 will come with two circular cut-outs: the top with the primary camera sensor and the bottom with two sensors, similar to the OnePlus Nord N20 5G (shown above). The smartphone's front panel houses the selfie camera in a hole punch at the center. Although the bezels seem uniform on the top and the sides, the Nord CE 3 will have a thick chin towards the bottom.

The right spine seems to have the power button, while the volume rockers are on the left spine. Although the renders showcase the OnePlus Nord CE 3 in black, there is a good chance that the company will release at least one more finish. The OnePlus logo is situated below the cameras, towards the center.