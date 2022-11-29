OnePlus Nord CE 3 Shows Off In New Leaked Renders
OnePlus is gearing up to release another mid-ranger as the successor to the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G released earlier this year, called OnePlus Nord CE 3. For the last couple of weeks, information about the smartphone has been doing rounds on the internet. First, Gadgetgang revealed the complete specifications, claiming that the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will come with a 6.7-inch LCD and run on a Snapdragon chipset. Now, 91mobiles has published high-definition renders of the Nord CE 3.
As seen in the renders, the OnePlus Nord CE 3 will get a design overhaul. Unlike its predecessor, the smartphone will come with flat edges, something we've seen on the Nothing Phone (1) and the latest iPhones. Further, instead of having a rectangular camera island, the Nord CE 3 will come with two circular cut-outs: the top with the primary camera sensor and the bottom with two sensors, similar to the OnePlus Nord N20 5G (shown above). The smartphone's front panel houses the selfie camera in a hole punch at the center. Although the bezels seem uniform on the top and the sides, the Nord CE 3 will have a thick chin towards the bottom.
The right spine seems to have the power button, while the volume rockers are on the left spine. Although the renders showcase the OnePlus Nord CE 3 in black, there is a good chance that the company will release at least one more finish. The OnePlus logo is situated below the cameras, towards the center.
OnePlus Nord CE 3 could be a downgrade
The OnePlus Nord CE 2 was released earlier this year. It has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a refresh rate of up to 90Hz. Under the hood, the smartphone features MediaTek's Dimensity 900 chipset and ARM Mali-G68 MC4 GPU. The company sells it with 6GB/8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage. Further, it supports 65W fast-wired charging and has a battery capacity of 4,500 mAh. As far as cameras are concerned, the OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G has a triple-sensor setup, including a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. It also sports an in-display fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Type-C port.
In comparison, the OnePlus Nord CE 3, the purported successor, is said to come with a 6.7-inch IPS LCD with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate. To power the smartphone, OnePlus will turn towards the Snapdragon 695 5G, slightly less powerful than the Dimensity 900 on Nord CE 2. Nevertheless, the Nord CE 3 is expected to ship with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. The type of RAM and storage is unknown at the moment. Users will get a 108MP primary camera for clicking pictures and two 2MP shooters on the rear panel. From the reported configuration, it looks like the device won't have an ultra-wide sensor.