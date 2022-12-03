This General Motors Simulator Lets You Experience Driving On The Moon

General Motors has rolled out a new simulator that allows people who have dreamed about what it's like driving on the surface of the Moon to experience exactly that. For many, the Apollo missions launched a unique excitement about what space has to offer humanity. In total, humans have reached the Moon six times and 12 different people have set foot on its surface (via History).

With a renewed interest in reaching the Moon, there has been much buzz in the air about what this new set of missions might look like. The Artemis I has now lifted off, and plans for future lunar exploration are very much back in focus and on track. NASA reports that in the next few years, a person of color and a woman will be among those putting human footprints on the Moon once again.

PopSci reports that when the Artemis missions eventually place humans on the Moon, much of the transportation will be done with autonomous driving technology. However, this doesn't make the prospect of jumping into a lunar rover simulator any less exciting.