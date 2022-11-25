Today's Wordle Answer #524 - November 25, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is a very unpleasant thing, but when it happens, you can't rest until you've addressed it. Ironically, that's how Wordle puzzles are for some of us: not the unpleasant part, though — the urgent part, although it's definitely unpleasant if a Wordle puzzle is proving too difficult and you find yourself running out of chances to solve it. If that's the case for you today, we're here to help. Here are some hints that'll hopefully help you figure out the answer on your own, but if you don't mind the spoiler, you'll find the full answer in the second section.
The word you're looking for has only one vowel, I, as its first letter. It's not an uncommon word, but the letter combination isn't very conventional. The last letter is Y, and it's an adjective describing a condition that prompts you to scratch yourself, or an unrelenting desire to do something.
The answer is irritating
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle is itchy. It's from the base word "itch," which traces back to Middle English "icchen" and Old English "giccan," or Old High German "jucchen," which all mean "to itch" (via Merriam-Webster).
As unpleasant as it is to be itchy, there's a popular superstition that gives it an upside. Some people believe that an itchy left palm means money is coming your way, and an itchy right palm means you're about to lose money. But if your palms are itching, they're probably just dry, and you should slather on some moisturizing lotion.
WordleBot says it took most players five tries to figure out today's Wordle answer, but we hope you find this article in time to do it faster. We had better luck than we did with yesterday's puzzle, and solved today's in only three tries. Our first two guesses, count and spare, were a combo intended to eliminate as many vowels as possible early on, which is the Wordle-solving strategy we prefer. Luckily, it paid off, and by the third try, we had made the correct guess. We hope you have better luck, and if you're itching for more puzzle action, here are more games like Wordle to try.