Today's Wordle Answer #524 - November 25, 2022 Solution And Hints

The solution to today's Wordle puzzle is itchy. It's from the base word "itch," which traces back to Middle English "icchen" and Old English "giccan," or Old High German "jucchen," which all mean "to itch" (via Merriam-Webster).

As unpleasant as it is to be itchy, there's a popular superstition that gives it an upside. Some people believe that an itchy left palm means money is coming your way, and an itchy right palm means you're about to lose money. But if your palms are itching, they're probably just dry, and you should slather on some moisturizing lotion.

WordleBot says it took most players five tries to figure out today's Wordle answer, but we hope you find this article in time to do it faster. We had better luck than we did with yesterday's puzzle, and solved today's in only three tries. Our first two guesses, count and spare, were a combo intended to eliminate as many vowels as possible early on, which is the Wordle-solving strategy we prefer. Luckily, it paid off, and by the third try, we had made the correct guess. We hope you have better luck, and if you're itching for more puzzle action, here are more games like Wordle to try.