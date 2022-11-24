Today's Wordle Answer #523 - November 24, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer calls for a celebration, but if you're not feeling particularly jubilant because the puzzle is proving difficult, we're here to help. We'll supply some hints to help you decode the answer on time, but if you'd rather not do the brain-racking, you can just skip to the second section for the full reveal.

The word you're looking for contains two vowels, E and A, as its second and third letters respectively. It also contains the letter S, but we won't reveal its exact position so that we don't give too much away (for the sake of players who like the mental exercise). But, going by the New York Times' new rules for Wordle answers, you can be sure it's not the last letter. The answer word is a noun that's synonymous with banquet or dinner, and if you replaced its first letter with a Y, you'd have the name of a fungus that's used as a leavening agent in baking.