Today's Wordle Answer #523 - November 24, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer calls for a celebration, but if you're not feeling particularly jubilant because the puzzle is proving difficult, we're here to help. We'll supply some hints to help you decode the answer on time, but if you'd rather not do the brain-racking, you can just skip to the second section for the full reveal.
The word you're looking for contains two vowels, E and A, as its second and third letters respectively. It also contains the letter S, but we won't reveal its exact position so that we don't give too much away (for the sake of players who like the mental exercise). But, going by the New York Times' new rules for Wordle answers, you can be sure it's not the last letter. The answer word is a noun that's synonymous with banquet or dinner, and if you replaced its first letter with a Y, you'd have the name of a fungus that's used as a leavening agent in baking.
The answer is elaborate
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle is feast. A feast is an abundant meal usually in celebration of a holiday or event, but since the word also doubles as a verb, you can say you feasted with your friends if you all took part in a feast, or that you feasted your eyes on something if it brought you great pleasure or gratification.
The word "feast" is from Middle English "feeste," which borrows from Old French "feste," (which is the source of Modern French "fête") the word for a religious festival, party, holiday, market, or fair, which also translates as racket, jest, or mirth, or fun (via Etymonline). It also has roots in the Latin "festa," which means holiday or feast, and is the source of the Italian word "festa" and Spanish "fiesta" of the same meaning.
Today was a good day to use the expert-recommended Wordle-starting word, slate since it contains three out of the answer word's five letters. That's what WordleBot did, and it solved the puzzle in three steps. As usual, we played against the rulebook and ended up solving the puzzle in five tries. We hope you finish faster.