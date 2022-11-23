Here's What Makes The Tech In Black Panther 2 So Realistic

As with the first movie, Black Panther II: Wakanda Forever contains highly advanced technology. Wakanda itself is supposed to be a hyper-advanced society, leaving other nations trailing in its technological wake. Its incredible advancement is aided by its supplies and use of vibranium — a rare metal with almost magical properties. Vibranium can function as highly effective armor, generate power, and perform a wide variety of other tasks. As a result, demand for the metal is quite high and other nations trying to get their hands on it has been central to the plot of both movies.

While Wakanda's tech may seem far-fetched, just as with the first movie, a lot of it has a strong basis in reality. Some of it is even decades old. Yes, the Marvel Movie version is better in some cases, and some of it may still be a few years away in the real world, but it's easy to see where a lot of the writers' inspiration came from when looking at certain Wakandan and Talokanil devices. This article contains some spoilers, so if you haven't seen "Black Panther II: Wakanda Forever" and don't want any of the plot unveilings, you may want to give it a watch and come back later.