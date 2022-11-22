The Best Black Friday TV Deals Of 2022
It is well understood that modern smartphones and tablets can function as excellent content consumption tools. In fact, their proliferation has spelled doom for several standalone gadgets — including digital cameras, music players, and digital dairies (if you remember those). One piece of technology that has not only weathered the onslaught of smartphones — but is thriving in this era — is the TV.
In addition to the larger screen, support for high resolution and incorporating smartphone-like features on modern "smart" TVs have played a key role in keeping TVs relevant even during the smartphone era. While current TVs span a wide price range, catering to different target audiences, there is no denying that the best time to buy these gadgets is during the holiday season.
This is why, for Black Friday 2022, we at SlashGear have compiled a comprehensive list of unmissable TV deals. To make things easier for you, we have segregated these deals into four price categories. We start with the Best TVs under $300, before moving to the best TVs under $500, and end things with the best TVs under $1000 and the best high-end TVs for anything priced above $1500.
BlackFriday 2022 TV deals under $300
If you are on the lookout for a new TV — but aren't really keen on spending more than $300 on this gadget, you have plenty of options to choose from. At BestBuy, you can get the TCL – 55" Class 5-Series QLED 4K TV for $199.99 instead of its regular price of $429.99. Then there is the Amazon – 50" Class 4-Series 4K TV which is going for $249.99 instead of $469.99. Slightly up the price ladder is the Amazon 55" Class 4-Series 4K TV, which is slightly pricier at $299.99 instead of $519.99. LG is also selling its 50" Class UQ75 Series LED 4K TV for $299.99 instead of 379.99. Toshiba's 50" Class C350 Series LED 4K TV is on sale for $259 instead of $429.99.
Target is selling the TCL 55" 4K HDR TV – 55S455 for $299.99 instead of $599.99, while the TCL 50" 4K HDR TV- 50S455 now has a price tag of $269.99 instead of $499.99. In addition, the LG 43" 4K Smart LED TV – 43UQ7590PUB – is going for $249.99 instead of $329.99, while Samsung's 43" TU7000 Series 4K TV is available for $279.99 instead of $399.99. Finally, we have the Element 55" 4K UHD Roku LED TV, going for $299.99 instead of $449.99.
Walmart is selling the TCL 43" 43S431 4K TV for $218.00 (instead of $258.00), while the Hisense 58" R6 Series 58R6E3 4K TV is going for $298.00 instead of $338.00. Rounding things off, we have the LG 55 "UP7050 Series 4K LED TV going for $298.
BlackFriday 2022 TV deals under $500
If you have decided to go slightly up the price ladder, but want to keep your budget under $500, here are some unmissable deals!
BestBuy sells the Samsung 60" TU690T 4K TV for $399.99 instead of $549.99. LG's 65" UN9000 4K TV is available for $499.99 instead of $699.99. Then we have the Hisense 75" A6 Series 4K TV, which is priced at $499.99 instead of $679.99. We also have the Hisense – 55" U7H Series 4K TV going for $499.99 instead of $999.99. Lastly, the LG – 55" NanoCell 75UQA 4K TV is priced at $499.99 instead of $649.99.
At Target, you can buy the Samsung 65" TU7000 Series 4K TV for $449.99 instead of $649.99. LG's 55" 4K Smart LED TV – 55UQ7570PUJ — is selling for $349.99 as opposed to $429.99, and the Samsung 50" 4K TV (UN50AU8000), can be purchased at $399.99 instead of $569.99. Then we have Vizio's V-Series 65" 4K TV, priced at $449.99 instead of $629.99, and the LG 55" NanoCell 4K TV, which is being sold for $499.99 instead of $699.99.
Walmart consumers can get Samsung's 58" UN58TU7000 TV for just $377.99 instead of $599.99. Likewise, Hisense's 65" R6 Series 65R6E4 4K TV is available for $398.00 instead of $498.00, while the LG 65" 65UQ7070ZUE 4K TV now costs $446.99 as opposed to $558.00. In addition, we have TCL's 55" Class 5-Series 4K TV- 55S531 for $428.00 (instead of $699.99), and Samsung's 43" Class Q60B QLED 4K Smart TV going for $447.99 instead of $547.99.
BlackFriday 2022 TV deals under $1000
If you have the budget for good quality, feature-loaded TVs, you have plenty of options between $500 and $1000. Let's begin with Sony's 55" Bravia XR A80J Series OLED 4K TV, which costs $999.99 instead of $1,899.99. Next, LG is selling its 48" Class A2 OLED 4K TV for $569.99 instead of $1,299.99. Next up, we have the Hisense – 75" U7H Series Quantum ULED 4K TV going for $949.99 instead of $1,799.99, and the LG – 65" 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV for $999.99 instead of $1,699.99. Finally, Samsung's 55" The Frame QLED 4K TV is available for $999.99 instead of $1499.99.
At Target, Samsung's QN65Q80BA 65" QLED 4K TV is on sale for $997.99 — down from $1,499.99. Then we have Samsung's 50" The Frame Smart 4K UHD TV (QN50LS03B) priced at $899.99 instead of $1,299.99. LG is selling its 42" OLED TV – OLED42C2PUA - for $899.99 instead of $1,399.99 and the Samsung 70" TU7000 Series 4K TV for $549.99 instead of $749.99. Finally, the LG 75" 4K LED TV (75UQ7590PUB) is being sold for $629.99 instead of $849.99.
Walmart's sub-$1000 TV options include Samsung's 65" Q60B QLED 4K TV (QN65Q60BAFXZA) — available for $797.99 instead of $1,699.99, the Sony 55" Bravia XR X90K 4K LED TV priced at $898.00 instead of $1,399.99, and the LG 55" 4K OLED TV (OLED55B2PUA) priced at $996.99 instead of $1,599.99. Lastly, we have Samsung's 55" Q70A QLED 4K TV (QN55Q70AAFXZA) priced at $797.99 instead of $999.99.
BlackFriday 2022 deals for high-end TV's
If you have always wanted to own a high-end TV at heavy discounts, this is the best time of the year to do it. At BestBuy, LG is selling its 75" 83 Series QNED Mini-LED 4K TV for $1,499.99 instead of 2,499.99. Then there is the Samsung 85" QN95B QLED 4K TV going for $3,499.99 instead of $5,499.99. This TV also bundles a free Xbox controller. Moving on, we have LG's 86" QNED Mini-LED 4K TV on sale for $1,999.99 instead of $2,999.99, and the Samsung 65" QN90B QLED 4K TV on sale for $1,599.99 instead of $1,999.99. LG's massive 86" QNED Mini-LED 4K TV is available for $1,999.99 instead of $2,999.99.
On Target, LG's 77" 4K OLED TV (OLED77C2PUA) is available for $2,499.99 instead of $3,499.99, while the Samsung 75" 4K TV (QN75LS03B) is on sale for $1,999.99 instead of $2,999.99. Two other LG devices on this list include the LG 55" 4K OLED TV (OLED55C2PUA), priced at $1,299.99 instead of $1,799.99, and the LG 65" 4K Mini LED TV (65QNED85UQA) priced at $1,099.99 instead of $1,799.99.
In addition, Walmart is selling the Sony XR55A90J 55" A90J Series Bravia XR OLED TV for $1,798.00 instead of $2,999.99, along with the LG's 65" 4K OLED TV (OLED65C2PUA) for $1,599.00 instead of $3,786.30. Samsung also makes its way into this list with its 85" Q80B QLED 4K TV (QN85Q80BAFXZA) priced at $1,989.00 instead of $3,299.99. Finally, the last model in our list is LG's 77" 4K OLED TV (OLED77B2PUA), priced at $1,996.99 instead of $3,299.99.