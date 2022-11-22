Mazda Teases Sleek Vision Study Model Coupe As 2030 Electric Future Nears
In the world of traditional internal combustion engines, Mazda has long been an innovator. The brand popularized the high-revving pistonless rotary engine design decades ago and used it to great success in the Mazda RX-7 and Mazda RX-8 sports cars. The brand is also responsible for the Miata, one of the most popular and well-loved sports cars of all time. However, in the new landscape of EVs, Mazda has been lagging behind. So far, the brand's only available EV, the MX-30, is limited to just California buyers and only has an estimated range of 100 miles, well behind most full EVs today. It doesn't help that Mazda's own website states that the MX-30 is completely sold out.
However, according to a Mazda press conference, the storied brand wants to kick its electrification plans into high gear. Along with a new game plan leading up to 2030, Mazda showed off its new Vision Study Model.
Mazda's future
Although details are scarce about what the Vision Study Model coupe will entail, Mazda's presentation depicts it as a streamlined coupe adorned with all manner of futuristic neon-colored lights. According to Motor1, the car is simply a "Vision Study Model," and so far, Mazda hasn't announced what model (if any) the car will be. Motor1 also notes that Mazda's previous Vision Study coupe from way back in 2017 never became a full-fledged model and stayed a concept for everyone to yearn for. That car was used to inform design decisions for upcoming Mazda models.
The Vision Coupe could be a taste of the new Miata or something else entirely. But given that the preceding 35 minutes of the video it was briefly featured in was all about Mazda's future plans, it's likely to feature at least some EV capability. As of now, Mazda has not confirmed nor denied any plans with the concept car.
Regardless of what the Vision Coupe ends up being, Mazda is rededicating itself to an electric future as the brand announced several new partnerships with electric motor and inverter makers to kickstart its future plans. According to a press release: "Mazda Motor Corporation is planning to complete the electrification of all vehicle models by 2030..."