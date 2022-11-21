Getting Amazon's Alexa To The Moon Was No Easy Feat

Artemis I was launched successfully on November 16. The mission, which is designed to test out the capabilities of NASA's Orion spacecraft, was unmanned, although there was one notable non-human passenger on board. A version of the popular smart home assistant Alexa is currently hurtling towards the moon — but getting her up there was no easy feat.

NASA's Artemis program is an ambitious set of missions aimed at taking humans back to the moon for the first time in over 50 years. If all goes to plan, by 2025, not only will a human have set foot on the lunar surface again, but we'll also have the capability to explore earth's largest natural satellite in depth and maybe even go beyond that. NASA plans to establish a permanent base on the moon, allowing astronauts to stay for extended periods. The space agency believes that instead of being limited to a few days, scientists and researchers could spend weeks or even months on the moon before making the journey home. There is also the Gateway project which should result in an ISS-like space station orbiting the moon. The Gateway could be used as a staging point for further lunar exploration, a resupply point for humans heading to Mars, and could even be the first stop astronauts make before they head off to explore deeper into space.

All of this involves lots of cutting-edge technology and an eye-watering budget. The space suits astronauts will make the journey in cost around half a million dollars each, and developing them costs close to half a billion. But you can experience some of the technology that the Artemis missions will use yourself, and you may already own a device that relies on it. Though, space Alexa is a bit different from the standard version.