Today's Wordle Answer #521 - November 22, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is a more popular word than yesterday's, and it's literally the best part of anything. If you're struggling to crack the code, here are some hints that should nudge you toward the answer and help you solve the puzzle on time. If you'd prefer to skip to the good part, you can check the second section for the full reveal of the answer word.

Today's word is a versatile one — it can be a noun, adjective, or verb, depending on the context. It has two vowels, I and E, as its third and fifth letters respectively, and it describes the peak period of a stretch of time, usually someone's life. In mathematics, a number is [solution word] if it only has two factors, and you [solution word] something or someone by preconditioning them for further steps in a process. If you have the solution word on the e-commerce site, Amazon, you'd be eligible for faster deliveries and other perks.