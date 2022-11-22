Today's Wordle Answer #521 - November 22, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is a more popular word than yesterday's, and it's literally the best part of anything. If you're struggling to crack the code, here are some hints that should nudge you toward the answer and help you solve the puzzle on time. If you'd prefer to skip to the good part, you can check the second section for the full reveal of the answer word.
Today's word is a versatile one — it can be a noun, adjective, or verb, depending on the context. It has two vowels, I and E, as its third and fifth letters respectively, and it describes the peak period of a stretch of time, usually someone's life. In mathematics, a number is [solution word] if it only has two factors, and you [solution word] something or someone by preconditioning them for further steps in a process. If you have the solution word on the e-commerce site, Amazon, you'd be eligible for faster deliveries and other perks.
The answer is Optimus' last name
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#521 – November 22, 2022) is prime. Something is prime if it's of the highest quality possible, or if it's of utmost significance to a matter or event. Prime could also refer to the first hour of the day, usually 6 a.m. (from Roman canonical practice) or whichever is the hour of sunrise. The word is from Old French "prime" and directly from Latin "primus," which literally means the first part, but translates figuratively as "chief, principal; excellent, distinguished, or noble" (via Etymonline).
Luck was on our side today — we solved the puzzle in four tries. Our opening guess word, mouth, turned one tile yellow and narrowed the possible answer words from the standard 2,315 to 103. After that, we tried the word clamp, which drastically downsized the possible solutions to just two. Next, we tried the word spike, after which there was only one possible answer. WordleBot also solved the puzzle in four tries, although its process was different. We hope you finish faster, and if you want to try your hands at more puzzles, here are some other games like Wordle.