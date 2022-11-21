Today's Wordle Answer #520 - November 21, 2022 Solution And Hints

The answer to today's Wordle puzzle is a tricky one: unlike yesterday's answer, the word isn't in common usage, and its letter combination isn't the most conventional either. In fact, it contains one of the least used letters in Wordle answers. To help you figure it out as quickly as possible, here are some hints that should nudge you toward the answer. If you don't mind the spoiler, you can skip to the second section where we reveal the full answer.

The word you're looking for has three vowels: A, I, and O as its first, third, and fourth letters, respectively. Players who use the Wordle-solving strategy of eliminating vowels early on would be in luck today. The word is a noun that describes an established truth, mostly used in mathematics or philosophy, although in the former context, the word is usually interchangeably with the term postulate. There are no repeated letters, and the word is synonymous with truism or maxim.