Today's Wordle Answer #519 - November 20, 2022 Solution And Hints

New week, new Wordle! If yours isn't starting off on a pleasant note because the puzzle is proving difficult, we're here to help. Here are some hints that'll help you figure out the answer on time, but if you'd rather not do any head-scratching, you'll find the full reveal in the second section.

Today's word is in common usage. It has two vowels, A and E, just like yesterday's answer, except now they're in the third and fifth positions, respectively. The word is mostly used as an adjective to describe the quality of being unflinching or undaunted in the face of hardship or adversity, but it is also used as a noun and a verb. It's the name of a popular privacy-focused, open-source web browser with a lion as its logo. If you replace the first letter of the word with G, you'd have a new word that describes a serious or somber demeanor, or a tomb.