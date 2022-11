Today's Wordle Answer #518- November 19, 2022 Solution And Hints

The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#518- November 19, 2022) is avert. You avert an outcome or consequence if you take steps to prevent it, but you avert your eyes if you turn them away from something or someone, usually in avoidance or fear. The word is from Old French "avertir," or Latin "avertere," which means to shun, turn away, or ward off (via Etymonline).

It took us four tries to crack the code today. Our first two guesses, louse and brain, were an attempt to eliminate all the vowels as quickly as possible, which is a Wordle-solving strategy that some experts recommend. After those words, we narrowed down the pool of potential solution words from 421 to 5, and after our third guess, carve, there was only one possible answer left.

We hope you finish even faster, and we also hope these tips help you improve your Wordle gameplay going forward. Here are more games like Wordle if you're itching for more puzzle action.