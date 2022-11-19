Today's Wordle Answer #518- November 19, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer means to prevent an unpleasant consequence, and that's exactly what we're going to help you do. Failing a Wordle puzzle is definitely undesirable, especially if you're committed to preserving your streak (and your bragging rights), so here are some hints to help you unravel the answer on time. If you're not interested in brain-teasing, you can skip to the second section for the answer.
Unlike yesterday's answer, today's answer includes vowels; two of them, in fact. It has A and E as its first and third letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word (loosely) rhymes with abort. The word also means to turn away your eyes or thoughts from something in avoidance. If you replace the second letter with L, you'd have an adjective that means to be vigilant, aware, or watchful. This new word could also double as a noun that describes a signal or notification.
The answer is a nip in the bud
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#518- November 19, 2022) is avert. You avert an outcome or consequence if you take steps to prevent it, but you avert your eyes if you turn them away from something or someone, usually in avoidance or fear. The word is from Old French "avertir," or Latin "avertere," which means to shun, turn away, or ward off (via Etymonline).
It took us four tries to crack the code today. Our first two guesses, louse and brain, were an attempt to eliminate all the vowels as quickly as possible, which is a Wordle-solving strategy that some experts recommend. After those words, we narrowed down the pool of potential solution words from 421 to 5, and after our third guess, carve, there was only one possible answer left.
We hope you finish even faster, and we also hope these tips help you improve your Wordle gameplay going forward. Here are more games like Wordle if you're itching for more puzzle action.