Today's Wordle Answer #518- November 19, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer means to prevent an unpleasant consequence, and that's exactly what we're going to help you do. Failing a Wordle puzzle is definitely undesirable, especially if you're committed to preserving your streak (and your bragging rights), so here are some hints to help you unravel the answer on time. If you're not interested in brain-teasing, you can skip to the second section for the answer.

Unlike yesterday's answer, today's answer includes vowels; two of them, in fact. It has A and E as its first and third letters respectively. There are no repeated letters, and the word (loosely) rhymes with abort. The word also means to turn away your eyes or thoughts from something in avoidance. If you replace the second letter with L, you'd have an adjective that means to be vigilant, aware, or watchful. This new word could also double as a noun that describes a signal or notification.