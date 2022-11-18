Today's Wordle Answer #517- November 18, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is an unusual word — it has no vowels, and the letter combination isn't the most conventional either. To boot, it's hardly a word you'd use in regular conversation, so it's understandable if you're having trouble figuring it out. To help, we'll supply some hints that should help you figure out the answer word, and if you'd rather not do the brainstorming, you can skip to the second section to see the answer.

The word you're looking for is a noun and a symbolic character, usually carved or incised, used as a means of communication. It's also the term for any visual representation of a character on a computer. This word makes up the third syllable of the term for the formal pictorial writing attributed to Ancient Egypt. It rhymes with cliff, the first letter is G, and there are no repeated letters. Got it? If you're not sure, check out the answer below.