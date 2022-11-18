Today's Wordle Answer #517- November 18, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer is an unusual word — it has no vowels, and the letter combination isn't the most conventional either. To boot, it's hardly a word you'd use in regular conversation, so it's understandable if you're having trouble figuring it out. To help, we'll supply some hints that should help you figure out the answer word, and if you'd rather not do the brainstorming, you can skip to the second section to see the answer.
The word you're looking for is a noun and a symbolic character, usually carved or incised, used as a means of communication. It's also the term for any visual representation of a character on a computer. This word makes up the third syllable of the term for the formal pictorial writing attributed to Ancient Egypt. It rhymes with cliff, the first letter is G, and there are no repeated letters. Got it? If you're not sure, check out the answer below.
The answer is iconic
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#517- November 18, 2022) is glyph. The term is used in typography, architecture, archaeology, and IT to refer to any kind of meaningful mark or symbol. It's from the Greek "gluphē" and French "glyphe," which means carved work (via Merriam-Webster).
Glyphs were a major part of the renowned documents of the Meso-American civilization, the Maya. They used glyphs to record events and create calendars on stone slabs called stelae (via DKFindOut).
Unlike yesterday (and other days before it), our first guess today wasn't so unlucky. It was the word clown, which WordleBot commended even though it isn't on the list of recommended starter words (and that proves our point: the rules aren't set in stone!). The second word, brain, whittled options down to three, and after guessing the word slurp on the third try, the answer was clear. We wish you better luck.