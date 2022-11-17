Today's Wordle Answer #516 - November 17, 2022 Solution And Hints
Today's Wordle answer includes a repeated letter, and those are tricky to figure out, but the word is at the tip of your finger. We understand that obvious things are sometimes the most elusive, so we'll supply some hints to nudge you toward the answer on time. If you don't mind the spoiler, you can just skip to the second section where we reveal the full answer word.
The word of the day is an adverb of place, but it can also function as a noun, pronoun, or adjective. Talk about being versatile. It's a commonly misspelled word because it is a homonym of another popular possessive third-person plural pronoun. This word can also be anywhere, and a person is reliable or trustworthy if they're in that position or place. Also, it can be the answer to the question, "where?" The repeated letter in the word is E, and it's in the third and fifth position.
The answer is not here, it's...
There, there. You have figured out the Wordle of the day, hopefully in time to preserve your streak and brag to your friend group about doing it so quickly. Words like "there" seem like they've always just existed, but everything has a beginning: and the beginning of "there" is Old English "þær" which means "in or at that place, so far as, provided that, in that respect," (via Etymonline).
"There" is often confused with its homonyms, "their" and "they're," and Merriam-Webster provides the best distinction. "There" always has to do with location — if you ever get confused, just remember that it has "here" in it. "Their" is a possessive pronoun so it has to do with what belongs to or relates to what a group of people or things have done. "They're" has an apostrophe in it, and wherever there's an apostrophe, there's a letter missing, so the word is the contracted version of "they are."
It took three guesses — crown, blade, and three — to figure out the answer. The first guess, as has been the trend for us lately, was super unlucky. WordleBot had better luck because its starting word, slate, has two out of the solution's five letters. We hope you have better luck, and you might want to check out these other Wordle-like games for more puzzle action.