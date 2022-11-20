The Steps That May Put You Off Setting Up A New Mastodon Server

If you've been thinking of migrating from Twitter, and Mastodon is your desired destination, there are a few changes you'll want to consider. While Mastodon is regarded as a decent alternative to the Elon Musk-owned chaos that is Twitter, it doesn't function in the same way at all. One major difference is that Mastodon features different servers, also known as "instances," instead of pooling all the users into a single website the way Twitter does. However, if you want to host a server of your own, there may be far more obstacles in the way than you'd first imagine.

Many ex-Twitter users are now looking for a new home. The social media platform is still alive, but no one knows how much longer it can go, now that Musk has fired thousands of people, with many others deciding to quit. Musk has decided to make Twitter 2.0 "hardcore" and not many employees are on board with that. Seeing as Twitter is rather unstable, many people are now flocking to other options, and Mastodon is a popular choice despite not being much like Twitter at all.

Mastodon is a decentralized network that connects various platforms and servers together under one umbrella. When you sign up, you need to pick a server that will "host" you. These servers don't belong to Mastodon and are hosted separately by their owners. This is why hosting your own server comes with a long list of things to consider before getting started.