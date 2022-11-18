Sonic The Hedgehog Creator Yuji Naka Reportedly Arrested For Insider Trading

Famed game creator Yuji Naka is reportedly in custody following allegations that he was involved in insider trading. According to Nintendo Life's report yesterday, Naka — a co-creator of the beloved "Sonic the Hedgehog" game series and likeness — allegedly purchased stock in Aiming, a Japanese developer that was gearing up to release a new installment in the popular series "Dragon Quest." According to Nintendo Life, Naka's stock purchases — 10,000 shares in total — clocked in around $20,000.

Naka's arrest is part of a broader insider trading investigation, which also resulted in the arrests of Taisuke Sazaki and Fumiaki Suzuki — employees of "Dragon Quest" publisher and co-developer Square Enix. Suzuki and Sazaki are also accused of purchasing Aiming stock shortly before the game's release. A report from Fuji News Network says that critical and not yet public details surrounding the upcoming "Dragon Quest" smartphone game were acquired by or shared with Naka, prompting the Aiming stock purchase.

There does not appear to be information available on whether Naka is still in custody, or if he still holds the shares in question.