Dragon Quest XI Definitive Edition confirmed for Xbox One and PC

Dragon Quest XI is a game that’s managed to stay in the public eye for a couple of years at this point. Originally released for the 3DS and PlayStation 4 in Japan in 2018, the game came to western shores later that year with a new PC version in tow. A couple of years later, Square Enix launched a definitive version – dubbed Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition – for the Nintendo Switch, allowing the release cycle for Dragon Quest XI to begin anew.

That Switch version landed in September 2019, and now Square Enix has announced that it’ll be heading to PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4 in December. We already knew that the Definitive Edition was on the way to PlayStation 4, but now we’ve got confirmation that it’ll be available on PC and Xbox One too.

This is particularly big for Xbox One owners, because this is the first time we’ve seen a Dragon Quest game on any Xbox platform. Hopefully it’s the beginning of a trend for Square Enix – like Final Fantasy, Dragon Quest is one of the most well-known JRPG series around, so it would be nice to see future games launch on as many platforms as possible.

On PC, it looks like the Definitive Edition will be offered as a separate purchase and not an upgrade to the original game. There are separate listings for the original title and the Definitive Edition on Steam, but what’s interesting is the fact that the original game has a price tag of $59.99 while the Definitive Edition is priced at $39.99 – $20 cheaper. If you’ve yet to dive into Dragon Quest XI and you want to buy on PC, you should probably wait for the Definitive Edition to release later this year.

Of course, given our proximity to the launch of next-generation consoles, we can probably expect to see a souped up version of Dragon Quest XI launch on Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 at some point in the future as well. For now, though, watch for Dragon Quest XI S: Echoes of an Elusive Age – Definitive Edition to launch on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Game Pass, and PC on December 4th, 2020.