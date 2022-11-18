Twitter Leak Claims Special Verification Badges For Brands May Launch Soon

As it stands right now, there's a single Twitter badge, it is blue with a check mark in the center, and it used to mean the account it was attached to was authentic. Under the new Twitter Blue subscription, the verified badge may still mean that on legacy accounts, but for everyone else, it'll merely signify that they're paying $8 per month. That's not very useful when it comes to communicating anything to viewers, so Twitter may roll out additional badges, according to Platformer.

In a post, Casey Newton claims to have gleaned some details about Twitter's alleged plans from a seating chart. Based on the document, there are reportedly five teams in Twitter working on their own projects, one of which is the $8 per month Blue subscription. Aside from that, there's reportedly a Blue for Business verification option in the works, the encrypted DMs we heard about a few days ago, a tipping feature, and the long-form notes Musk has already mentioned.

Of note is the Blue for Business plan, which was detailed in some additional documents obtained by Platformer. With this, brands will allegedly have the option of buying a different type of verification badge for their workers, which will make it clear which company those accounts are affiliated with and help distinguish them from other accounts. Tweets from these users may include additional badges next to their names so that their status is immediately noticeable. Mockups of the new badges reportedly included ones for Verizon and The New York Times, but recent resignations may disrupt these plans.