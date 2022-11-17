Facebook Is About To Change Which Personal Details Appear In Profiles

Facebook has announced plans to remove some fields from users' profiles, meaning that certain types of information will no longer be readily available to others who are looking at your profile. Whether this will be a loss to you depends entirely on how often you use Facebook and even if you've bothered to fill out those information fields, of course. Though it can help people get a snapshot idea of your beliefs, activities, and even personal history, such profile details can also make it easier for someone to violate your privacy and potentially dox your other online identities.

As the number of competitors increases and the nature of social media shifts, Facebook isn't nearly as popular as it once was — in fact, many teenagers are no longer interested in the platform in any significant way, instead turning to more personal platforms like Snapchat and video-based ones like TikTok. It seems this latest move from the company is part of an effort to simplify — and therefore streamline — the platform rather than having anything to do with privacy concerns.