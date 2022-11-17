No More World Of Warcraft Or Overwatch 2 For China As Blizzard Ends Relationship With NetEase

What seemed impossible for years has now happened: Activision Blizzard is largely moving out of the Chinese market, and it's taking its games with it. This is a huge change, seeing as China has some of the most dedicated players when it comes to Blizzard games, but due to the country's very strict content regulations, it was impossible for Blizzard to release its games directly. Instead, the company has for years now relied on a third-party agreement in order to bring its titles to China. This agreement is coming to an end very soon, but it won't be getting renewed, and there seems to be quite a bit of drama behind the scenes.

Activision Blizzard has had an ongoing agreement with NetEase, which is one of China's largest gaming companies, since 2008. Due to the censorship rules in China and various content regulations, games often need to be altered in order to be playable in China. This YouTube video illustrates the differences between the international version of "World of Warcraft" and the one played in China. Skulls, bones, and gore are all prohibited, which means that the game had to be significantly changed, with character models and sceneries all being revamped to meet the Chinese requirements. The previous rules, already strict, were made even worse when China also banned gambling and any traces of blood in video games (via SCMP).

Based on the agreement with NetEase, Activision Blizzard was able to bring its games to that audience while ensuring that all the regulations were being met. This included titles like "World of Warcraft," "Overwatch 2," "Hearthstone," "Heroes of the Storm," "Warcraft III: Reforged," "Diablo III," and "Starcraft." It seems that in just a couple of months, all of that will be gone for good.