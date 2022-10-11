Blizzard Removes A Pair Of Heroes From Overwatch 2 As Bugs Crop Up

It seems that "Overwatch 2" is off to a rough start. A follow-up to the highly successful "Overwatch," the game was released on October 4, 2022, with every intention and chance to revive the interest in Activision Blizzard's first-person shooter. However, as is often the case with new titles, the game is not perfect right off the bat. In fact, some of the bugs are bad enough that Blizzard was forced to make a pretty controversial decision and remove two heroes from the game entirely.

The bugs are not the only thing that hasn't gone according to Activision Blizzard's plan. "Overwatch 2" was initially meant to launch in November 2021, but after a number of delays, it finally hit almost a year later. You'd think that an extra year would give the game studio plenty of time to clear up all of the bugs, but unfortunately, this first week has been less than smooth. Many players reported issues with server stability, disconnections, and SMS authentication. The company's community managers have been keeping the player base posted (via Twitter), sharing frequent updates on the status of the game and the bugs that are being fixed (via Blizzard Forums).

In terms of bugs, there have been plenty. Console players have reported issues with seeing the items they purchased, matchmaking was in a bit of a rough state, and many people reported random client crashes. Not all of these issues have been resolved so far. To fix the various bugs related to hero abilities, Blizzard made a drastic move and cut them from the game entirely.