Xbox November Update Arrives With Big Discord Improvement

Microsoft kicked off November 16 with a number of big announcements, one of which is that its Xbox November update is now rolling out to consoles. This isn't a huge release, as far as console updates go, but it does bring a pretty substantial change for gamers who have thoroughly integrated Discord — the voice and text messaging app — into their gameplay workflow.

This has proven to be an exciting week for Xbox fans, as Microsoft has revealed that it's bringing its cloud gaming service to some Samsung smart TVs in the near future, and that Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers now have access to a great perk, at least if they don't mind using services from Apple. Assuming you sign up for Game Pass Ultimate, you can get Apple TV+ and Apple Music for three months, meaning you'll no longer have a good excuse for why you haven't seen "Severance" yet.