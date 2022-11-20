The Forgotten Mazda Concept Car With Color-Changing Tail Lights

The origins of Mazda stretch back to 1920 when Jujiro Matsuda started a business making cork (not cars) in Hiroshima, Japan. 10 years later, the name of the company — Toyo Cork Kogyo — was changed to Mazda Motor Corporation in honor of Ahura Mazda, the god of harmony, intelligence, and wisdom. In 1931, the company released its first vehicle: a three-wheeled "truck" (it was really a motorcycle) called the Mazda GO.

Nine years later (1940), Mazda created its first four-wheeled car concept with a small saloon-style four-seater (via Mazda). Then World War II reared its ugly head, and the company suspended all vehicle production and switched to making rifles for Japanese soldiers. On August 6, 1945, the 9,000-pound atomic bomb named "Little Boy" dropped on Hiroshima; killing approximately 80,000 people in the initial blast, with tens of thousands more dying from the subsequent radiation fallout.

This unimaginably tragic event shifted Mazda's focus, and it began to incorporate the people of Hiroshima — their bravery, persistence, and spirit — into its mission statement. Some of the still intact areas of the facility were used as field hospitals, but by the end of 1945, it was once again making commercial vehicles and by 1949, was exporting the Mazda GOs (via Mazda). This pivotal historical moment marked the beginning of Mazda's emergence as a worldwide car manufacturer.