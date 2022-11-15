Amazon's New Ring Pilot Adds Real-Time Alerts From Local Government Agencies

Since 2018, Ring doorbell and home security users have been able to share information about package theft, car break-ins, lost pets, and local emergencies on the Neighbors app. In its almost five years of operation, the app has served as a communications platform for residents only, but effective today, November 15, local government agencies will be joining the neighborhood chatter.

According to a blog posted by Ring, this is a pilot program that select governmental entities throughout the United States will participate in. The brand, which is owned by Amazon, says that the agencies will be able to share real-time information about local utilities (like power outages and water main breaks), road closures, emergency preparedness, and even food security assistance. Ring says that all government participants will be verified, have transparent profiles, activity, and posts, and will not be able to post requests for assistance. The pilot program participants are Pinellas County, Florida; the City of North Port, Florida; and the City of Fulton, New York.

Ring's collaboration with government agencies may further agitate long-standing concerns regarding the home security company's policies for police partnership. In 2019, an Amazon executive said that the tech giant believes that every Ring doorbell or system ensures that "crime is reduced" in the neighborhood (via CNET).