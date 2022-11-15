Despite Crypto Woes, New York Fed Teams With Big Banks To Test Digital Dollar

The Federal Reserve Bank of New York is leading a new project that aims to test whether digital tokens representing the U.S. dollar can actually bring any positive changes to the existing banking pipeline. The New York Innovation Center announced earlier today that the project involves renowned names in the industry such as Mastercard, Citi, HSBC, Wells Fargo, U.S. Bank, and BNY Mellon, among others. Slated to last for 12 weeks, the pilot test is a proof-of-concept experiment that will be centered around a Regulated Liability Network (RLN). To put it simply, the RLN is a form of financial infrastructure that will allow transactions across partner banks using a distributed ledger system.

The idea is to create an always-on and scalable infrastructure that facilitates the movement of funds over a shared ledger system between all the banks, something that is inspired by the blockchain-based verification system for saving and authenticating crypto transactions. The test will strictly involve simulated data in a test environment but will use denominations passing off as the U.S. dollar. The NY Fed's announcement comes at a rather interesting time when trust in the crypto segment is at an all-time low. The industry continues to bleed hundreds of billions of dollars, putting users at great financial peril in the hands of disgraced corporations like FTX.