Why Your iPhone Is Yesterday's Technology, According To Elon Musk

Apple has consistently improved upon the iPhone since its first release in 2007, marking the beginning of the smartphone revolution. The iPhone pioneered and popularized features like the touchscreen and utilities like an App Store. With each upgrade the company promises better performance, more storage, and even larger screens. Its evolution is easily tracked.

Because of this upgrade record, and Apple's expert marketing team, many Americans consider the iPhone to be the best smartphone. And even Elon Musk used to think so. In a 2018 interview with Recode's Kara Swisher, he said, "There's not many products you can buy that really make you happier. And so Apple did that for a long time. I still think, obviously, that Apple makes great phones...."

But, Apple's inventiveness has plateaued, said Musk. In his words, "Apple used to really bring out products that would blow people's minds, you know?... but there's less of that [today]...I don't think people are necessarily running to the store for the iPhone 11." Musk has a point — the iPhone is still a beautiful piece of technology, but there's hardly any novelty to the features on even the most premium of new iPhones. The best iPhones do the same things other smartphones do, but better (depending on which user you ask). Musk, however, thinks the smartphone has peaked, and the next step in tech evolution looks a little different.