Netflix Adds A New Feature To Let You Kick Off Moochers

Netflix has come a long way from the days when it used to love people sharing their streaming account credentials. Stung by cut-throat competition and the ballooning cost of making A-list movies, the company is now doing everything it can to crack down on password sharing. The latest step in that direction is letting a user effortlessly remove devices logged in using their account.

In an official blog post, Netflix has announced a new feature called "Managing Access and Devices" that shows you a list of all the devices that were streaming content using an account until recently. The device cards show the name of the user profile, the device type (phone, TV, or computer), the last time a certain device was active, the approximate location (city and state name), as well as the IP address for the last account login.

In a nutshell, it's somewhat like a dashboard of all the devices that have recently logged in to an account and streamed content. Netflix says this was a "much-requested feature to help members manage their account security."