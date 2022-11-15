Motorola's New Fitness Tracker Shows Up Unannounced On BestBuy

Despite being among the first tech companies to jump onto the smartwatch bandwagon, Motorola has had somewhat of a troubled history with smartwatches. The company's debut smartwatch model — the first-generation Moto 360 — was launched in 2014. It was superseded by the second-gen Moto 360 the following year. Motorola continued selling the second-gen Moto 360 until 2017 — following which the company stayed away from the smartwatch game for another two years. 2019 saw Motorola make a comeback with a new Moto 360 model. Despite having the Moto tag, this smartwatch was made by a third-party company called eBuyNow. However, in the three years since its announcement, Motorola seems to have given up on the Moto 360 brand — at least for now.

In late 2021, Motorola made somewhat of a comeback into the world of smartwatches with a new sub-brand — the Moto Watch. The first product to wear this updated brand name was the Moto Watch 100. This product was different from previous gen Moto 360 products in that it ran the company's own smartwatch OS. The Watch 100 didn't set the sales charts on fire and received mixed reviews from across the board. Exactly a year after the Moto Watch 100's debut, it seems Motorola is on the verge of launching another "Moto Watch" product — the Moto Watch 70.

If not already evident from its name, the MotoWatch 70 is positioned below last year's Moto Watch 100 and is more of a fitness tracker than a full-fledged smartwatch. While Motorola has yet to formally announce this new device, the product page for the Moto Watch 70 is live on BestBuy Canada, suggesting an imminent launch.