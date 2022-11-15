Honda Civic Type R Vs Toyota GR Corolla: Which Hot Hatch Is Right For You?

The conditions in which I drove both cars couldn't have been more different. On the day of the GR Corolla drive, we were at Utah Motorsports Campus on a hot, clear day. The all-wheel drive Toyota's Cup 2 tires stuck to the track like glue, with nary any wheel slippage despite my best efforts. Its ability to distribute power to the front and rear axle in different configurations added variety to the car's character: a 60-40 split for daily driving, 50-50 for perfect track balance, and 30-70 for a tail-happy good time. Still, in our sunbaked testing ground, it took great effort to rotate the car, for a laugh or otherwise. In any case, the GR Corolla put all that to good use as it was unwavering in its ability to skirt around corners with ease.

When it came time to drive the Civic Type R, I was a long way from the hot, flat sticky track of Utah. Instead, Honda took its new toy out to Sonoma Raceway, a twisty technical course that makes use of the hill it's built upon, providing plenty of elevation and a variety of cambers to play with, all of which happened to be drenched that day.

Myself and the other writers attending the drive were quite thankful for the Civic's front-wheel drive stability, particularly when it pulled the Type R up out of troubling areas rather than having to push it through. Most of the time, the Honda was fairly composed and the summer tires it wore exceeded expectations, but physics are physics, and the damp sections of the track inevitably unsettled the car, if only for a moment. Thankfully, recovering from any slippage was very manageable with a cool head, and the traction control system shuddered the Civic back into place without much effort. The Civic Type R performed even better in its natural environment of mountain switchbacks, even with the inclement weather.