Google Says Nest Wifi Pro Bug Fix Is Only Days Away

Not every Nest Wifi Pro owner has reported issues with internet speeds, and Google told The Verge that only a small percentage of its users were impacted by this problem. Even better, the spokesperson said that Google is working on a bug fix for the issue and that it will start rolling out to customers early next week — whether that means Monday is unclear, but regardless, it sounds like it is only days away.

In fact, according to the statement given to The Verge, it seems like users in the U.K. were more likely to be impacted by this bug than users in the United States. That's because the bug may be related to point-to-point protocol over ethernet (PPPoE), which is commonly used by DSL service providers in the United Kingdom — though, of course, DSL is still a thing in many other places, as well, and those users may be just as likely to experience the bug.

Google didn't get into specifics about why these slow speeds are happening, leaving one to infer what they can from the information that was provided. Meanwhile, if you have a non-Pro Google Nest Wifi mesh network router that is experiencing slow speeds, the company has a support document with potential solutions.