Today's Wordle Answer #512 - November 13, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is one of those words with a repeated letter, and those can be super tricky to guess. To make things easier on you, here are some clues that'll hopefully nudge you toward the answer word. For the sake of players who prefer to work for their win, we'll keep these hints subtle, but if you don't mind the spoiler, you can skip to the second section where we reveal the full solution.

The word you're looking for is an adjective that qualifies something as meaningless or pointless. For example, you could say that TV shows are [solution word] if they are empty of meaning or lacking in substance. Like yesterday's answer, the solution word contains A and E, but this time they're in the third and fifth positions respectively. A third vowel, I, is in the first position. It rhymes with remain, and the repeated letter (which we won't reveal so as not to give too much away) is in the second and fourth positions.