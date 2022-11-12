Today's Wordle Answer #511 - November 12, 2022 Solution And Hints
You might find today's Wordle answer at a hotel or an airport, but we want to bring the answer closer to home for you. We'll supply hints to help you unravel the mystery, and we'll also reveal the full answer in the second section so you can skip to that if you don't mind the spoiler.
The word you're looking for is a noun, but it can also function as a verb depending on the context. It's the name of an employee (usually at a nightclub, airport, or hotel but you can find them at elite dinners or other events) who helps people with personal errands, such as parking cars, delivering laundry, or hanging coats. It has two vowels, A and E, as its second and fourth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. The word rhymes with array, and also sounds like the name of the tippy-toed French dance in which dancers wear pointed shoes.
The answer is a gentleman's gentleman
The solution to today's Wordle puzzle (#511 – November 12, 2022) is valet. A valet is literally a "personal man-servant," from an Old French word of the same spelling, sometimes also spelled "vaslet." The original word traces back to Medieval Latin "vassallus", from "vassus," which means servant, the same word from which "vassal" is derived (via Etymonline).
We had better luck than yesterday — we solved the puzzle in three guesses today. Our opening guess, crown, was super unlucky — WordleBot said there were 1,254 possible guesses remaining. Next, we decided to play according to the books, so we chose the expert-recommended starter word, slate, as our second guess, and it was a good call because it narrowed possible answers to just five. In a stroke of more luck, we guessed the answer correctly on the third try. We hope you have even better luck, and if you don't find this article in time to solve the puzzle, here are other games like Wordle to try.