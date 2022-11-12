Today's Wordle Answer #511 - November 12, 2022 Solution And Hints

You might find today's Wordle answer at a hotel or an airport, but we want to bring the answer closer to home for you. We'll supply hints to help you unravel the mystery, and we'll also reveal the full answer in the second section so you can skip to that if you don't mind the spoiler.

The word you're looking for is a noun, but it can also function as a verb depending on the context. It's the name of an employee (usually at a nightclub, airport, or hotel but you can find them at elite dinners or other events) who helps people with personal errands, such as parking cars, delivering laundry, or hanging coats. It has two vowels, A and E, as its second and fourth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. The word rhymes with array, and also sounds like the name of the tippy-toed French dance in which dancers wear pointed shoes.