Today's Wordle Answer #510 - November 11, 2022 Solution And Hints

Today's Wordle answer is something awarded to someone in recognition of a job well done. Although there's no prize for solving a Wordle puzzle, there's immense satisfaction (and bragging rights for doing it in as few guesses as possible), and we want to help you get that. We'll supply some hints to nudge you toward today's Wordle answer in record time. If you don't mind the spoiler, though, you can skip the brain teasing to see the full answer word in the second section.

The word you're looking for is a noun or a verb, depending on the context. It has two vowels, "E" and "A," as its second and fourth letters respectively, and there are no repeated letters. U.S. Presidents sometimes give this to certain civilians to recognize their contributions to the country — President Obama gave out 123 of these, and Olympian gymnast Simone Biles has one. It's also the name of a small, usually metal object used as a religious token. The word rhymes with "peddle," and if you replace its third letter with T, you'd have the name of a lustrous conductor material of which iron, copper, and steel are types of it. If you participate in a sports contest and finish in a position between first and third, you might get one of these as well.