Amazon And Apple Hit With Class Action Lawsuit Over Alleged iPhone Price Fixing

Amazon is again at the center of a lawsuit alleging anti-competitive tactics related to its online storefront — and this time, Apple has been dragged into the matter, too. Litigation firm Hagens Berman, which previously squared off against the two companies and made Apple cough up over half a billion dollars in separate cases, has now filed a complaint alleging a shady contract that wiped 98% of the third-party resellers from the e-commerce platform.

The lawsuit, which seeks class-action status before the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington, alleges the two companies signed an "unlawful horizontal agreement between Apple and Amazon to eliminate or at least severely reduce the competitive threat posed by third-party merchants." As per research conducted by the law firm, the number of third-party sellers hawking Apple products like iPhones and iPads went from 600 to a measly seven in just over two years. The alleged idea was to eliminate the competition from third-party sellers offering Apple products at a discount on Amazon so that Apple and Amazon could sell those products at higher prices from their respective online shops.

The lawsuit notes that after the two companies signed the agreement in 2019, Apple sold a steady cache of iPhones and iPads to Amazon at a discounted wholesale price, allowing both parties to maximize profits while third-party resellers struggled and eventually called it quits. Even Authorized Resellers of Apple products are said to have been on the losing end of the bargain due to the alleged secret agreement.