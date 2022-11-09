Chinese YouTuber Beats Apple To Make The First Foldable iPhone

A Chinese YouTuber who goes by KJMX and runs a YouTube Channel called Technological Aesthetics recently posted a detailed video showing how he and one of his engineer friends went about making the first-ever iPhone with a foldable display. KJMX's initial goal was to build a foldable iPhone retaining as many original parts as possible. The biggest problem that lay ahead of him and his friend was getting an original iPhone to fold. Finally, after days of trials and after destroying several iPhone screens, they eventually got the iPhone display to fold. The second piece of the puzzle was to develop a hinge mechanism suitable for their iPhone.

Given the complexities involved in designing a hinge from scratch, they first thought of sourcing it from a Galaxy Z Flip — only to realize that it wasn't a proper match. Instead, the duo finally honed in on a modified hinge lifted from the Motorola Razr. To ensure all functional parts of their foldable iPhone could be accommodated inside the redesigned foldable shell, the duo had to invert the positioning of several internal components.

They even designed a custom 1,000 mAh battery, which significantly reduced the battery capacity of the foldable iPhone. Components that had to be removed included one speaker, the wireless charging coil, and all parts connected with MagSafe connectivity. The duo even installed a custom version of iOS that had several optimizations for foldable panels. As highlighted earlier, the entire process of building this foldable iPhone took the duo well over 200 days. While their final product is far from usable, it is incredible that the pair could actually pull this off.