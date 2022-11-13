There's An Actual Reason Why Cars Are Getting Weirder

If you've been paying attention at all to the vehicle market, you'll have noticed that weird and unusual cars are becoming a little more commonplace. It's a design trend that's especially jarring considering the bulbous, aerodynamic hellscape that was the early 2000s and 2010s. Automotive design seems to have done a full 180; moving away from amorphous, characterless, aerodynamic blobs, back to cars that once again have character. Whether you consider the retro-inspired Hyundai Ioniq 5, the bulky Hyundai Kona N, or the 2022 Land Rover Defender that looks like it was pulled straight off the set of a sci-fi movie, it's undeniable that there's a shift in vehicle design away from homogeneity.

The same can be said for features — new cars are chock-full of outlandish accessories and capabilities. One need only look at the likes of the Performance Electronic Parking Brake on the 2024 Ford Mustang that exists purely for drift play, or the N Grin Shift button in the Hyundai Kona N that gives you 20 seconds of overboost and downshifts, to become more playful.